You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 52.6 against 46 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 52.6 against 46 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 32% sharper screen – 225 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~82% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 99% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm 174 / 189 / 250 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +110% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

