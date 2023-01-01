You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 46 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 103.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.1 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~88.4% Side bezels 9.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) 300 nits XPS 13 9315 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.