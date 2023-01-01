Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
- Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
- Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 54 against 46 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
|314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
|Area
|665 cm2 (103 inches2)
|711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.1%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|1500:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9154
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4:
- The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0 and LPDDR5 memory. In the AMD version, there is only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
