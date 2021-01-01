Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
From $776
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 331 mm (13.03 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~73.3%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
2.822 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE +73%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

