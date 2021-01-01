Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 59 against 45 watt-hours
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (106.2 vs 120.6 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|331 mm (13.03 inches)
|322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
|17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1020:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1043
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
4206
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
