Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
From $776
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 59 against 45 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (106.2 vs 120.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 331 mm (13.03 inches) 322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1020:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
220 nits
Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 896 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 +11%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs Dell XPS 15 9500
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
4. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
5. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)
6. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский