Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
VS
46 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 220 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (108 vs 120.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 331 mm (13.03 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~77.5%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

