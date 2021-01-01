Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or VivoBook S13 S333 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs ASUS VivoBook S13 S333

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
From $776
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (93.8 vs 120.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
vs
VivoBook S13 S333

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 331 mm (13.03 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 605 cm2 (93.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~80.6%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
220 nits
VivoBook S13 S333 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook S13 S333
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

