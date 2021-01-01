Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or VivoBook S14 M433 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
From $776
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.9 vs 120.6 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
VivoBook S14 M433

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 331 mm (13.03 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~78.3%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
220 nits
VivoBook S14 M433 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

