Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.9 vs 120.6 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|331 mm (13.03 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|213 mm (8.39 inches)
|Thickness
|19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
|690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.4%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1043
1059
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
VivoBook S14 M433 +122%
5161
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2510
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
