Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits
- 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (107.6 vs 120.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches
|311 x 223 x 15.9 mm
12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
|694 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.4%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|400:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|374 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4140
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.35 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
