Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits

117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (106.6 vs 120.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm

13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 10.6 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.1 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 112 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +150% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

