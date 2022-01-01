Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

44 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits
  • 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (106.6 vs 120.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 4 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Swift 3x (SF314-510) vs ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
6. Alienware m15 R7 vs Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
7. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
8. Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) vs Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский