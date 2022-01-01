Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Latitude 5420

44 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell Latitude 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (105.5 vs 120.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5420
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

