Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
- 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (95.3 vs 120.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches
|297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
|Area
|778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.4%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.1 dB
|41.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|400:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69.7%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|374 gramm
|214 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +12%
1164
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +11%
2343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|80.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 7.0 cm
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1