Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
VS
59 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
From $776
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 331 mm (13.03 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~89.2%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
220 nits
XPS 15 9500 +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500 +8%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs L14 Gen 2
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs L14 Gen 2
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
4. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs XPS 15 9500
5. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs XPS 15 9500
7. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский