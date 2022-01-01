You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.8 vs 120.6 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm

13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~78.4% Side bezels 10.6 mm 6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.1 dB 36.2 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Max. brightness ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits ProBook 440 G8 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 45 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm 283 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz - Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +67% 1058 ProBook 440 G8 633 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +82% 2112 ProBook 440 G8 1162

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS ProBook 440 G8 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 70.1 dB 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.