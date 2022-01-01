Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) or IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

44 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) and IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 61 against 45 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (107.3 vs 120.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches		 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~82.2%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.1 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 7.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

