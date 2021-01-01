ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 45 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (110.8 vs 120.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm

13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~75.5% Side bezels 10.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38 dB 34.5 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 237 gramm 365 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC328 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 7.0 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.