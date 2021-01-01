Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs E14 Gen 3 (AMD)

46 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $776
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $680
Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) and E14 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (110.8 vs 120.6 square inches)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches		 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~75.5%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38 dB 34.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 237 gramm 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC328
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 7.0 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

