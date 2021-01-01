Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and E15 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (120.6 vs 135.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 331 mm (13.03 inches) 365 mm (14.37 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 240 mm (9.45 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.4% ~76.6%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 30.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.7%
Response time - 18 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 350 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 72.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

