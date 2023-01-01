Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.4 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm
12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|706 cm2 (109.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.5%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|500:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.6%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 100 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|172 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|6
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1588
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4855
7775
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4033
7817
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1