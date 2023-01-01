Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Battery - 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 52.6 against 46.5 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 52.6 against 46.5 watt-hours Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits 101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm

12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~82% Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 500:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 220 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

