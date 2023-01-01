Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh - 42 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm

12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~79.8% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7 mm Colors Black Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Max. brightness ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 220 nits ProBook 450 G10 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh 42 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB undefined Type Dedicated - Fabrication process 12 nm - GPU base clock 1065 MHz - GPU boost clock 1320 MHz - FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB - Memory type GDDR6 - Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps - Shading units (cores) 1024 - Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 - Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 - GPU performance ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 2.703 TFLOPS ProBook 450 G10 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L14 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.