Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 vs HP ProBook 450 G10

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
VS
53 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G10
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
HP ProBook 450 G10
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 and HP ProBook 450 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 46.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
vs
ProBook 450 G10

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm
12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
Area 706 cm2 (109.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
220 nits
ProBook 450 G10 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 6 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated -
Fabrication process 12 nm -
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz -
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB -
Memory type GDDR6 -
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps -
Shading units (cores) 1024 -
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 -
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L14 Gen 4:
    - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

