Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 vs HP ProBook 450 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 46.5 against 42 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.4 x 217 x 18.73 mm
12.81 x 8.54 x 0.74 inches
|359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|706 cm2 (109.4 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.5%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 100 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|6
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1588
1598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4855
4901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1559
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4033
ProBook 450 G10 +3%
4142
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|-
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|-
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|-
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|-
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|-
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|-
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L14 Gen 4:
- The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1