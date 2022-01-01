You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 142 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.4% Side bezels 10.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 37.8 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits Inspiron 15 5510 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 3.7 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 2 8 L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) 648 Inspiron 15 5510 +76% 1139 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) 1197 Inspiron 15 5510 +214% 3761

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5510 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.