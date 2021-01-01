Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $769
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 142 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|366.5 x 250 x 21 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches
|356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.5%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|2
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +73%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +350%
5481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
