42 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $769
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.4%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 2 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

