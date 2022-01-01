Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ProBook 640 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs HP ProBook 640 G8

41 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
43 out of 100
HP ProBook 640 G8
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
HP ProBook 640 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and HP ProBook 640 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP ProBook 640 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106.8 vs 142 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ProBook 640 G8

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches		 322 x 214 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.43 x 0.78 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.4%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 374 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
ProBook 640 G8
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. HP ProBook 640 G8 and EliteBook 840 G8
7. HP ProBook 640 G8 and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
8. HP ProBook 640 G8 and 440 G8
9. HP ProBook 640 G8 and EliteBook 830 G8
10. HP ProBook 640 G8 and 650 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ProBook 640 G8 and Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский