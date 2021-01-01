Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

42 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $769
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.1 vs 142 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 366.5 mm (14.43 inches) 357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
Height 250 mm (9.84 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 21 mm (0.83 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~80.6%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space - 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 35%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs HP Pavilion 15
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский