Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|366.5 x 250 x 21 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches
|356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37.8 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.2%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|374 gramm
|870 gramm
CPU
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|2
|16
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +125%
1455
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +527%
7503
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|71.2 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
