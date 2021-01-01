Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.1 vs 142 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|366.5 mm (14.43 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|218 mm (8.58 inches)
|Thickness
|21 mm (0.83 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Radeon Vega 5
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) +179%
3208
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|12 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|320
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
