Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Inspiron 14 5420 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5420

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 14 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110.7 vs 132.4 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 14 5420

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS - 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
4. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and Dell Inspiron 14 5425

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский