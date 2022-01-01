You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery - 42 Wh 57 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110.7 vs 132.4 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm

14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 57 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX570 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS - 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Inspiron 14 5420 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

