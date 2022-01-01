Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Precision 5570 – what's better?

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Dell Precision 5570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (122.9 vs 132.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~89%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
250 nits
Precision 5570 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
