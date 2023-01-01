Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 vs ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
- Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 46.5 against 42 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches
|358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|854 cm2 (132.3 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~82.9%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|800:1
|1829:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|67.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|50.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|50.1%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 100 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|150 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 +11%
1573
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
Vivobook 16 (M1605) +25%
5911
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 +16%
1579
1356
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4061
Vivobook 16 (M1605) +100%
8121
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L15 Gen 4:
- The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1