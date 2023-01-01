Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 or Vivobook 16 (M1605) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 vs ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
VS
48 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery
42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 and ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
  • Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 46.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
vs
Vivobook 16 (M1605)

Case

Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches		 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.9%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1829:1
sRGB color space - 67.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 50.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 50.1%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
250 nits
Vivobook 16 (M1605) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 150 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 6
Threads 6 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7
GPU performance
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 +144%
2.703 TFLOPS
Vivobook 16 (M1605)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L15 Gen 4:
    - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

