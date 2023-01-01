Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Battery - 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 46.5 against 42 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm

14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~82.9% Side bezels 7.4 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 1829:1 sRGB color space - 67.5% Adobe RGB profile - 50.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 50.1% Max. brightness ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 250 nits Vivobook 16 (M1605) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 150 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7 GPU performance ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 +144% 2.703 TFLOPS Vivobook 16 (M1605) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L15 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.

