Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches
|356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|Area
|854 cm2 (132.3 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|800:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 100 W
|150 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|6
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1573
1805
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4731
11306
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1579
1801
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4061
14372
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L15 Gen 4:
- The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
