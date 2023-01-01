Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1620 Battery - 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh - 50 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm

14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches 356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~80% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 800:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 250 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh 50 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 150 W Weight of AC adapter 360 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP - 65 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 2.703 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +127% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L15 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.