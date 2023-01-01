Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
Display
2880 x 1620
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)

Case

Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches		 356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches
Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~80%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 150 W
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 6 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
2.703 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +127%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L15 Gen 4:
    - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

