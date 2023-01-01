Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Battery - 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 46.5 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 46.5 against 41 watt-hours Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm

14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~79.7% Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 400:1 Response time - 20 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 3530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 46.5 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 360 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP - 25 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3530 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L15 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0, while the AMD only USB 3.2.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.