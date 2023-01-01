Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 or ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 – what's better?

Display
Battery
46 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 and L13 Gen 4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (103.1 vs 132.4 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
vs
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches		 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) 665 cm2 (103 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~77.1%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
250 nits
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad L15 Gen 4 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L13 Gen 4:
    - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0) and LPDDR5 memory, while the AMD variant offers only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

