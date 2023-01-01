Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB) and an SSD
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 141.4 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~26% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|20
|10
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +11%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +13%
13604
12061
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +27%
1888
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +44%
16700
11608
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|96 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6:
- Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
