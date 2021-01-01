ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Apple M1 RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58.2 against 50 watt-hours

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (100.1 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 9.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 40.7 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 448 1024 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +135% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.