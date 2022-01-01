Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) or Latitude 5431 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) vs Dell Latitude 5431

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5431
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Dell Latitude 5431
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Dell Latitude 5431 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 64 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (105.5 vs 115.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
Latitude 5431

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 40.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) +82%
400 nits
Latitude 5431
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Latitude 5431 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

