ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 50 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 50 against 40 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (103.5 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm

12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~85.1% Side bezels 9.6 mm 4.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.7 dB 41 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 400 nits Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Voltage - 7.7 V Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 346 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 448 640 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75 dB 87 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 11.5 x 7.2 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.