Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 55 against 50 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (91.1 vs 115.8 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~88.6%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 2000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) or P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
10. HP ENVY 13 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский