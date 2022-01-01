You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery - 50 Wh 65 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~89% Side bezels 9.6 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.7 dB 38.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 400 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 65 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +396% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75 dB 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

