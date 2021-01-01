Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) vs E14 Gen 3 (AMD)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1120
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $680
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) and E14 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches		 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~75.5%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.7 dB 34.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC328
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
2. ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
3. XPS 13 9310 or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
4. ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
5. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
6. ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
7. Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
8. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
9. ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) and P14s Gen 2 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский