You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 50 Wh 65 Wh 45 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm

13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~69.4% Side bezels 9.6 mm 10.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.7 dB 41.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 400:1 Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) +82% 400 nits ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 65 Wh 45 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 374 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 10.0 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.