You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1000NG4 Intel Core i5 1030NG7 Intel Core i7 1060NG7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (100.1 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 9.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM Noise level 38.9 dB 45.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 96.4% 98.3% Adobe RGB profile 66.4% 64.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 45 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) 400 nits MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 6 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB 75.8 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.