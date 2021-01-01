Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

65 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
67 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1275
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58 against 50 watt-hours
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (100.1 vs 115.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 329 mm (12.95 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 227 mm (8.94 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM
Noise level 38.9 dB 42.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2500:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 66.4% 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 45 ms 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 512
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75 dB 80.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

