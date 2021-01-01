Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) vs E14 Gen 2 (Intel)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1275
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) and E14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 329 mm (12.95 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 227 mm (8.94 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.9 dB 33.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2500:1 1682:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 56.9%
Adobe RGB profile 66.4% 39%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% 38.2%
Response time 45 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 344 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 48 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75 dB 74.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

