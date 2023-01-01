You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 51 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 51 against 39.3 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~88.4% Side bezels 8.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) 400 nits XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

