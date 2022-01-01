Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (111.7 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~154%) battery – 100 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
3. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский