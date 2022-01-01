Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or Inspiron 14 5420 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5420

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Can run popular games at about 132-180% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 54 against 39.3 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
vs
Inspiron 14 5420

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 +60%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 5420
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5420 +240%
4.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
