Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or Latitude 9430 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs Dell Latitude 9430

50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9430
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
Dell Latitude 9430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and Dell Latitude 9430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.5 vs 111.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
vs
Latitude 9430

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~85%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
400 nits
Latitude 9430 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
2. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
5. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Dell Latitude 9430
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell Latitude 9430
8. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Dell Latitude 9430
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Dell Latitude 9430
10. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) vs Dell Latitude 9430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9430 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский