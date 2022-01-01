Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or Precision 3570 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs Dell Precision 3570

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and Dell Precision 3570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (111.7 vs 128.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
vs
Precision 3570

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~80.8%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 +82%
400 nits
Precision 3570
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

