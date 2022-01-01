Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or Precision 5570 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs Dell Precision 5570

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
Dell Precision 5570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and Dell Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (111.7 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 56 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~89%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
400 nits
Precision 5570 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
3. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
5. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell Precision 5570
7. Dell Precision 5560 and Dell Precision 5570
8. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Dell Precision 5570
9. Dell Precision 5470 and Dell Precision 5570

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5570 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский