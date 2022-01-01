You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) Battery - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 95 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (111.7 vs 141 square inches) Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~142%) battery – 95 against 39.3 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~81.6% Side bezels 8.1 mm 9.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 400 nits ZBook Fury 16 G9 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh 95 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 150 / 200 / 230 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2177 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 Max. ram size 48 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v2.0 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

