Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or ZBook Fury 16 G9 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs HP ZBook Fury 16 G9

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
VS
62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 95 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (111.7 vs 141 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~142%) battery – 95 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G9

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.8% ~81.6%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
400 nits
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 150 / 200 / 230 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2177 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
ThinkPad P14s Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
Max. ram size 48 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v2.0
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
2. ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
3. ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
4. ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
5. ZBook Fury 16 G9 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. ZBook Fury 16 G9 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. ZBook Fury 16 G9 and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Creator 17 (B11UX)
9. ZBook Fury 16 G9 and EliteBook 860 G9
10. ZBook Fury 16 G9 and ZBook Power G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский